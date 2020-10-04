Beaufort, N.C.
Sept. 29, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I would like to commend the county commissioners and the county planners on this project that is the most win-win-win I have seen in 35 years of public and private service.
The adjoining land owners will have “passive recreational activities” and no more than “30,000 square feet of roofed area” that can only be used to support the coastal federation and passive recreational activities on the 79 acres that border two r-20 neighborhoods.
The OLF Bogue will receive extra protection from encroaching development. This helps to protect one of the county’s largest employers. The state is helping to protect 50 acres of watershed and providing recreational activities for all North Carolina citizens.
The Wildlife Resources Commission in partnership with the county commissioners will provide a new boat ramp/launch area with parking to ensure more water access to all county resident. The Coastal Federation will be able to construct a new home with educational activities and meeting space for state and county residents. This new home will allow for additional protections for the beaches and sounds that drive the Carteret County economic engine
Job well done!
DREW KENNEDY
