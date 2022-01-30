Morehead City, N.C.
Jan. 26, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
The announcement by the Carteret News-Times newspaper that the Morehead City politicians will be opening the new library inside the former MHC municipal building: once again I question MHC officials and ask what the hell is going on....
Many questions need to be answered by the MHC politicians as to why this change was made, why the original contract with the Webb Foundation was cancelled after 16 years with no apparent good explanation, other than the city attorney stating "the city no longer needs this liability," or something to this effect.
Let me tell you about the rest of the story that the MHC politicians do not want you to be aware of now, tomorrow or anytime in the future. Knowing how most politicians will lie, deceive, lie again, I made a call to a member of the Webb Library Foundation and had a very nice conversation with a person who at this time asked me to not name them due to possible legal action against the town officials.
This is a very interesting individual who has many questions concerning the politicians’ actual motives, the town attorney decisions and the approximately $375,000 contribution that was given to the Webb Library Foundation by a lady that is now deceased.
I ask why the town officials want to keep most of this money and why it was not refunded to the family of the deceased since the town has ridden itself of the Webb Foundation. One would think that the town officials now owe the Webb Foundation the balance of the 100-year contract which had left 84 years left on it.
This individual certainly has no respect for the current town officials, other than Mr. Harvey Walker whom he was aware that was not involved in this issue as he was just recently sworn into office.
I suggested to this individual that perhaps the Webb Foundation should make a complaint to the State of NC Auditor requesting that a forensic audit should be done by the state on the town of Morehead City for the last 20 years to see what else has been covered up, lied about, misrepresented, etc.; after all we have had several of the MHC politicians to be in office for 20+ years.
Yes, there are a lot of questions now to be answered by the elected politicians that are on the city council. They owe we the citizens and taxpayers honest answers as they promised when running for office, they would work for the people, and uphold the integrity of the office.
VERNON HILL
