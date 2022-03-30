Beaufort, N.C.
Mar. 27, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Every now and again, we normal people get an opportunity to peek behind the curtain and get a small glimpse of the inner workings of the mechanisms turning the world. One such event happened last week. Did you happen to hear about the trophy wife of a wealthy Ukrainian official caught crossing the border into Poland with suitcases stuffed with 29 million in cash, mostly American dollars. Probably not, if you get your news from Mainstream Media. Truth is elusive these days.
You don’t have to be a deep thinker to see the correlation between American taxpayer’s dollars thrown wildly at Ukraine the past few years, to start to wonder how it is there are so many Russian and Ukrainian Billionaires. There have been articles delving into this, however “Why all of a sudden did Ukraine become the center of the Universe?” by Gary Gindler in American Thinker puts it most succinctly.
“During Obama’s presidency, Ukrainians got an offer they could not refuse, and a well-oiled conveyer belt to transfer money from the West to Ukraine and back had begun.” And now we understand why it is that so many children of influential bureaucrats have found their way to Ukraine to get rich.
Many have recognized this corrupt scheme. You might remember the prosecutor Joe Biden bragged about getting fired when he started looking into Hunter Biden’s dealings with Burisma. And consequentially, President Trump asking the new Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate possible infractions. The global forces marshaled together to impeach Trump. Problem averted. Money Pipeline intact.
Wayne Allen Root addressed this issue in his article, “Ukraine isn’t a War, it’s a License to Steal. Biden and Democrats are Stealing YOUR MONEY.” “The DC politicians take a piece of every dirty deal on foreign soil.” “This is how politicians get rich. This is their license to steal.” “They couldn’t care less about refugees, or injured children. Our politicians are falling over themselves to give $14 billion to Ukraine because they get a cut of every dollar sent deposited into their offshore accounts.”
What is missed in this picture, is the influence of Russia. The KGB is deeply imbedded in Ukrainian politics and probably ours as well. Remember Vindman. Gindler writes, “The Russian KGB planned, implemented, and maintained the Ukrainian financial conveyor.” “The Kremlin intended that Russia would position itself as the supervisor of financial flows to Washington politicians and thus, influence American politicians behind the Ukrainian façade.” Russia in effect was able to bribe American politicians with American Tax Dollars.
Root writes “Billions will go to humanitarian groups controlled by George Soros, who will use this windfall to fund the destruction of America.”
Millions of us are waking up to the utter and complete catastrophe of our current political system. The American middle class has somehow become beholden to the world, with global leaders who see us as nothing more than their cash cow. We have been sold out and we are being bled out. We are told how evil we are, that our success came at the expense of others, that we must get used to having less. Tighten our belts, Eat lentils, so the elites can have their yachts and jets.
They spend more money than they can take from us, then print whatever else they need to give to their cronies, just so they can get back a pittance, while the bulk of our blood, sweat, and tears goes to global forces to be used against us.
Look around, see the evidence on the store shelves, at the gas pump, in the school systems, at the car dealers, at the media propaganda, at your ammo supply. As it relates to the inhumanity of the Ukraine crisis, the adage, “follow the money” comes to mind. Bottom Line - WE can no longer afford the decadence for which we are being billed.
CLARK CALLAWAY
