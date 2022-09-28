Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Sept. 26, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
The dangers of opioids in the US are of grave concern. But we may be overlooking another threat.
China has been the largest source of medicine imported into the US, with India and Mexico second and third. If China stopped exporting prescription drugs and their ingredients to the US, pharmacy shelves across the country would empty within a few months. America is too dependent on China for its medicines.
Communist China is on its way to controlling the global “generic” drug market. The International Business Times reported that, though India still leads in generics, India receives 80 percent of its raw ingredients from China. This means that 90 percent of the prescription and over-the-counter medicines Americans receive come from a country our Department of Defense considers a significant adversary.
For many American consumers, “made in China” means poor quality products. In medicines, imperfect ingredients can have severe effects.
Penicillin is the go-to antibiotic for dozens of bacterial infections. It’s been 15 years since the last US penicillin plant closed its doors. China came in with lower prices and took over the market. What would happen if we stopped receiving antibiotics?
In 2007/2008, 246 Americans died from blood thinners manufactured with toxic contaminants in China.
In 2017, an FDA inspector criticized a Chinese plant where the tainted Valsartan was made from poorly maintained equipment, failing to investigate problems in quality controls and dismissing questionable test results.
In 2018, thyroid-tainted drugs were recalled due to adverse reactions. Rabies vaccines were recalled because they did not provide immunity. Both products were manufactured in China.
Also, in 2018, China sold at least 250,000 substandard doses of vaccine for diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough.
Some high blood pressure and heart pills recalled in 2022 were made from toxic Chinese ingredients.
Nearly 8 out of 10 medications have some component made in China, including chemotherapy drugs, birth control pills, antidepressants and psychotherapeutics, anti-seizure meds for epilepsy; over-the-counter pain pills and vitamins, and medicines to treat Alzheimer’s Disease, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and Parkinson's.
Robert Handfield, Ph.D. in supply chain management at NC State, has advised pharmaceutical companies on safety and says more medicine quality problems have emerged from China and India, and you get what you pay.
Senator Tom Cotton said the US is dangerously dependent on pharmaceuticals from China which produce notoriously low quality, even deadly products. Cotton and others have presented bills in congress to bring medicine manufacturing back to the US.
Adam Garber of the consumer watchdog Public Interest Research Group says drug manufacturers move overseas to reduce costs with little discussion about safety. Running a business with honesty doesn’t exist in China. Bulk manufacturers find the risks of low-quality products worth the profits.
Good luck if you want to find out where your medicines are made. The Food and Drug Administration does not require the country of origin to be labeled on your prescriptions. Big Pharma doesn’t say much because they don’t want consumers to know they buy raw materials from China.
I’m just wondering aloud how devastating it could be if China wanted to use meds laced with lethal contaminants as weapons of war. After all, Beijing is identified with human rights violations, unethical and immoral business practices, currency manipulation, espionage, and cyber hacking.
MIKE PFAFF
