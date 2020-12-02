Morehead City, N.C.
Nov.25, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Since the election, three people have told me that they intend to have lunch or a good, long chat with someone whose political leanings are the complete opposite of their own. Who can help but admire such civic-minded openness? Couldn’t we all benefit from that?
Of course we could but doing so will present a special challenge to local Republicans, Tea Party Revelers, and most Unaffiliateds. There are just not enough Democrats to go around! To amend this problem a suggestion has been floated that Carteret Democrats rent themselves out for a half or full day, perhaps as a fund-raiser. That way everyone can join in enlightened community discourse.
How to spend the time with your Democrat? You will notice right away the pasty, wan expression from daily readings of The New York Times, The Washington Post, Reuters, The Guardian, The Atlantic Monthly, The New Yorker, The London and New York Reviews of Books, La Repubblica, Le Monde, and der Spiegel. Please, take your Democrat outdoors for some sunshine and air, maybe for a walk on the beach or in the woods.
You can also go for lunch. Democrats love to eat and will eat just about anything. If you get a vegetarian, not to worry, a grilled cheese and fruit will suffice. If, however, you get a vegan, just pick them up after lunch. (That’s what the rest of us do.)
And, of course, you can converse. You will discover that Democrats are patient, sympathetic listeners, keen to hear about your concerns, aspirations, motivations, disappointments and greatest fears. Don’t be afraid to ask questions! All that reading is not for nothing. Finally, you may be surprised to learn that your Democrat is not, after all, a Socialist.
At this time, Democrat Rental as a concept needs more hashing out. Fees must be set, for example, but, really, a day with a Democrat? Priceless. Also I heard some chatter about drop boxes but we’ll get back to you on that later.
SUSAN SCHURER
