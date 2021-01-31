Newport, N.C.
Jan. 31, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
I am pleased that Mr. Kraft got his COVID-19 shot quickly and in a timely manner.
But I find the front page news of January 17 (Sunday) 2021 to be a disgusting farce of the Carteret County Health Department. By choosing to add 65 year olds to the listing is only adding problems to their already flawed system.
You call the number they give you and have to listen to a lecture on COVID-19 and it tells you can also register online – yadda, yadda – and then you get an operator who says “I will send your name over to the health department and they will put you on the list.” Wasn’t I calling the health department?
Still do not know if, at over 80, I’m on a list. They are now saying they are dropping the age to 65 “as many as they can.” Well, why aren’t they?
BETTY FRIENDLY
