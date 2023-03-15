Cedar Point, N.C.
March 14, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Open letter to the County Commissioners and the Department of Transportation:
Another bridge to Bogue Banks is not the answer to Carteret County's beach access problem. Why funnel more traffic onto a two-lane road that is already saturated on weekends from spring to fall and create unimaginable clogs on holiday weekends?
Imagine the chaos on a small strip of land when a Cat 4 hurricane is approaching and everyone is waiting until the last minute to get off the island. Ask any resident who has had to wait in line, sometimes never making it off, having to ride out the storm there on the island.
Imagine the EMS and Law Enforcement officers trying to get to accidents which inevitably happen in dense traffic situations when tempers flare and impatience rules.
Four lane?! Ridiculous!! There again, why? When vacationers finally get to their destination, do they stay put? No, they have to go to this place or that place to spend their money. Only serious beach people who come to enjoy the beach will stay off the roads, yet the great majority of visitors want to see the area - on and off the island.
Wouldn't it be more practical (and safer) to establish places in Morehead City, Cape Carteret/Cedar Point, and run a shuttle service on a regular schedule to and from the beaches?
And in the area where a bridge is being proposed, build a nice motel/accommodation and provide a pedestrian/bike ferry to and from the island - then have a shuttle bus system to operate on a regular schedule along Hwy 58 between Atlantic Beach Fort and Emerald Isle with stops at the aquarium, as well as accommodations along the way.
It could be done, has been done in other places, and would give a breather for the folks who live and work full time on the island. I've talked with some people who have a hard time getting to their jobs on weekends. A well-run shuttle/ferry - bus service is needed and, I think, would be welcome in this area.
Whether run by DOT or local, I beg you to consider this before trying to make a further mess of the intersection at Hwy 58 and 24, Hibbs Rd and 24, let alone the Morehead access - and ruin what little of 'paradise' is still left.
Four lane the banks? The very idea is laughable given the width of that little strip of land! Who would give up their 'piece of paradise' without a fight?
Just sayin'. . . .
J.G. STEWART
