There has been much speculation concerning the rise in Covid and its variants in 2023, with the potential for re-imposing unscientific mask mandates this fall.
Some parts of the country have already initiated mask mandates for indoor public places, although paper/cloth masks have already been proven ineffective.
Several hospitals and colleges nationwide have reinstated mask-wearing requirements during August 2023.
While campaigning for President in 2020, Biden said he “promised” to shut down the virus within 100 days of being in office, he would never impose mask mandates, nor would he mandate vaccinations. In September 2022, Biden said in an interview with 60 Minutes, “The pandemic is over.”
A few governors have signed legislation or issued executive orders banning mask mandates in their states. Most states, however, said they would follow CDC recommendations concerning mask mandates.
Unfortunately, the CDC is headed by Dr. Cohen, an excessive supporter of mask mandates, lockdowns, and limits to gatherings.
In 2020, Governor Cooper used the Emergency Management Act to impose masking mandates, school closings, and many business restrictions. NC’s 2020 law allowed the governor to declare a state of emergency at any time, without checks or balances, and not to end until the governor declares it over.
Sadly, we have not demanded any accountability from Cooper or Dr. Mandy for the harm done during almost two and a half years of lockdowns. The NC Legislature had to act against two people who served an injustice on ten million North Carolinians.
As best I can understand (do your research to confirm), the Republican majority in the General Assembly approved bills to limit some of Cooper’s authority during some declared emergencies, which went into effect on January 1, 2023.
The Emergency Powers Accountability Act would require the governor to get approval from the Council of State before making emergency declarations. The Council of State is a bipartisan group established by the NC Constitution, comprising ten state-elected executive offices, including the governor.
The law tasks the governor with documenting the contact and response of each council member and posting those responses by name and position on the same website on which executive orders are published.
A declared state of emergency would automatically expire after 30 days without approval from most council members, who could extend the state of emergency to 60 days. Beyond that, the General Assembly must approve an extension.
No Shoes, No Shirt, No Mask, No Problem!
MIKE PFAFF
