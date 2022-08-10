Newport, N.C.
Aug. 10, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Joe Biden’s cowardice and hatred for Donald Trump are out of control. Biden’s law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are being used as weapons to destroy Donald Trump. This week, while President Trump was in New York, FBI terrorists carried out an unprecedented, unwarranted, and unjustified raid of his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida, and they randomly removed boxes of documents, the contents of which they didn’t even look at before removing them. Trump said they even broke into his safe.
The reason given for the raid was supposedly that President Trump removed classified documents when he left the White House despite the fact that the President is the ultimate declassification authority, so if there were documents Trump wanted to remove, he could have simply had them declassified, or could have at least lowered the classification.
Under federal law, classified material cannot be moved to undisclosed locations, but President Trump would have been an authorized authority.
The cowards in the White House, the Justice Department, and the FBI have at this point all refused comment.
The radical Left (led by Biden) will obviously stop at nothing to keep Donald Trump from running for President in 2024, particularly in light of his highly favorable poll numbers. If the President and his henchmen. the FBI, can do this to a former President with the influence and resources of Donald Trump, what could they do to you or me?
The draining of the swamp continues, and the slimy swamp creatures are being exposed, with their angry shrieks, their beady eyes, and their sharp fangs and claws.
Vote out every Democrat, at every level. From dog catcher to President.
JENNIFER HUDSON
