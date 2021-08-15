Morehead City, N.C.
August 12, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Please get vaccinated. I understand that in the beginning, you were not sure if the vaccine was safe. 409,000,000 doses have been given in this country. We know the vaccines given in this country are safe. The FDA is about to give full approval of the vaccines we have. They are safe for people 12 and over. They will likely be deemed safe for all people over 5years old in October.
We know it is effective. Yes, you can still catch COVID if you are vaccinated, but you are less likely to be hospitalized and less likely to die. Almost all of the people who are currently hospitalized with COVID in the world, the state, and at Carteret Health Care are unvaccinated. Almost all of the people who are dying from COVID are unvaccinated.
If you are unvaccinated you are in this high risk group. You have chosen to be in the group of people who are hospitalized and dying. The reasons you had earlier in the pandemic to stay unvaccinated are no longer valid. The science has proven the vaccines are safe and effective. It is unequivocal.
Natural immunity (the immunity you have after you contract COVID) is inferior to vaccinated immunity. That means you can easily get COVID twice if you are not vaccinated.
You may need boosters if the virus changes. We can cross that bridge when we get to it.
Stop reading arguments on Facebook, Instagram, and online. Stop arguing with each other. The house is on fire. Let’s stop arguing about whether or not to use the extinguisher. The house is burning to the ground.
Vaccination is the only way out of this pandemic. Wear masks until we have enough people vaccinated. It’s another layer of protection.
DR. NICOLE D’ANDREA
Carteret OB Gyn Associates
