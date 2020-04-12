Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.
April 10, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
This year I started reading the Bible through. I’m currently in Lamentations, which seems appropriate for our times.
At the time of the crucifixion and resurrection, there was great political unrest in Jerusalem. After the crucifixion the disciples locked themselves in a room in fear for their lives. They didn’t seem to remember what Jesus had told them—that he would rise again. What are we forgetting that we need to rediscover in our time of social distancing for the good of all?
Most people today didn’t live through the Great Depression, the Drought, and World War II. Those of us who did remember: It was hard. Nearly everyone we knew was poor. We grew what food we could, we shared what we could with neighbors, and we made do. Greed, which today seems the most prevalent value, was considered a vice.
However, even then, we prayed for rain but didn’t carry our umbrellas when we went out. Spring came each year, with new beginnings and hope. Though no one had new clothes for Easter, we went to church and celebrated Christ’s resurrection! We old people know that we can get through this. We remember 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” We need to focus on what’s most important.
Sometimes I think we focus so much on the cross that we forget the resurrected Jesus. I love the hymn, Lift High the Cross, but it isn’t scriptural. Jesus said, “If I be lifted up from the earth, I will draw all men to me,” (John 12:32). We need to also remember that God looks upon the heart, not the outward appearance. We are just as afraid today as the disciples were then. Being cut off from people in our normal way gives us time to think about what is most important. What condition is our heart in?
We’re in another difficult time worldwide, but spring came just the same. The flowers are blooming, the birds are singing. Though we don’t have a sunrise service even when not on stay-at-home orders, we should remember the women who ventured out to do what they could for Jesus in death. Their love for him overcame their fear. What they discovered at the tomb causes our rejoicing to this day: Christ is risen indeed!
BARNABUS
(one who encourages)
