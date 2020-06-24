Beaufort, N.C.
June 21, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I am writing regarding the article about Coach BJ Frazier in regards to the current racial situation in our country. I appreciate the issues and have total empathy for any injustices that have befallen BJ and his family (and others) over the past and wish they had never happened.
But what I want to say is that it seemed that the issue had to do totally with Coach Frazier’s race. The point that I want to stress is that BJ Frazier is THE football (and track and field) coach at East Carteret High School and he is THE coach for all the students placed under his care and he treats them equally regardless of race or any other factor.
His goal is ALWAYS not only to make them the best athletes they can be, but, like all coaches and teachers, to make them the best PEOPLE they can be. As I said, he puts all his efforts into ALL students, regardless of black, white, red, brown, blue or green!!
Maybe we should all follow his example and look for the best in everyone!!
Thank you, BJ Frazier, for all that you do for the youth of our communities.
JOHN BUNTING
