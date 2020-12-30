Beaufort, N.C.
Dec.26, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
My Fellow Americans - on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021, I will be getting together with any who care to join me to publicly read the United States Constitution aloud. I hear that in Washington, D.C., there has been an invitation for some people to protest on the streets, where there have already been violent protests. We are told that, “It will be wild!”
Here in Carteret County I do not think we want to get “wild” about politics. What I see is that most of us are sick to death of the grandstanding, name-calling, manipulation, causticity, lying and general childishness in the country.
And I am not pointing at any “side” in particular – there is plenty of blame to go around. There have been toxic ideas and claims forced into the public discourse that will haunt us for a long time to come. I don’t think we are all EVER going to agree on exactly who is to blame and who is “right.” That’s why I say it is time to turn the page, not forward, necessarily, but in a way, backward, to remind ourselves of what we DO actually stand for, and I hope can agree on. I recommend we start with the United States Constitution. If we can’t agree on that, then we are in trouble, indeed.
The reading will begin at 12 noon, January 6th, on Front Street, in Beaufort. Congress will be meeting in Washington DC, starting at 1 pm, on the same day, to do its duty under the Constitution. Our event is not a “protest,” but a unity event. Please feel free to bring American flags or other symbols of American patriotism. If you are the kind of person who likes to carry a sign, consider putting your favorite language from the US Constitution on your sign. Or perhaps “Law and Order,” or “Peaceful Transition.” No divisive or political messages, please. No signs with the name of any particular politician, please, whether in or out of office.
Further, this is not an event for “democrats” or “republicans” or whatever. All are welcome – all that is required is peacefulness and respect for our nation and community. (Plus warm clothes and maybe rain gear, depending on the weather. Food and drink if you want!)
It’s time we work together, from the ground up, to create a civil discourse we can all be proud of. This is may be a beginning for a town and county that, in my observation, are aching to heal the body politic. Be forewarned that standing outside and reading the whole Constitution will take some time and will, yes, be boring at times. So be it. We can handle it.
When we were in school, we all pledged allegiance daily to the flag, and to the Republic for which it stands. Let us now, as adults (and with our children beside us by all means,) wrap ourselves in that flag and knowingly, joyfully, proudly pledge that faith again. Many of us have also taken legally and morally binding oaths to protect the Constitution. I know I have, and I intend to do so. Let’s all get together on that page.
I will be printing up the Constitution in “chunks” that each take a couple minutes to read. Feel free to hit me up if you want to have me reserve a particular section or amendment for you. I do intend to start us off, though. . . “We, the people . . . “
DOUGLAS MIRON
