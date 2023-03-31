Morehead City, N.C.
March 30, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Morehead City has a valid, legally adopted Parks and Rec manual that it has been using since 2015. When it was adopted Bill Taylor, George Ballou, Harvey Walker and Diane Warrender were on the council. David Whitlow was the city manager. Craig Lands was the Parks and Rec department head. This adopted policy closely mirrors the policy of the county. The language about not charging local groups and leagues is almost identical.
This legal policy is still in effect. These groups: Seashore Soccer, Little League, Big Rock, and Seafood Festival were NEVER meant to have been charged AND have never been charged.
The city manager took it upon himself, without telling the city council, to call a meeting and tell Seashore Soccer that he had to charge and that the fee was $40 per hour, per field and that there might be arrears to pay. Why? I’ll never know.
But, after that is when I discovered there was a policy manual and that it was adopted and legal. Further, within the policy it states that every year, as part of the policy, the fee schedule will be updated. As usual, we updated fees this year. That action by the council didn’t change the policy and procedures manual.
I do not believe that any prior Parks and Rec manager, or prior city manager, did anything wrong or illegal by following the policy and not charging Little League, Big Rock, Seafood Festival or Seashore Soccer for reserving fields or parks without a fee. That’s exactly what the council voted on in 2015 and that’s exactly the policy since then. To my knowledge the policy is so good there have been no complaints of it that I know of.
If there was an incidence of someone saying that any group had exclusive use of any park or field that would be wrong. The current policy does not say that.
If there were any mistakes made here, it was in telling Seashore Soccer or Little League that they were supposed to be paying to reserve fields. THEY WERE NOT!!!
Our children need access to parks, fields, and organized sports now more than ever before. To imagine that the city council would ever want to charge Little League or Seashore $40 per hour per field is beyond belief.
I apologize to everyone for this debacle. It should have never happened.
DAVID HORTON
Morehead City Council
