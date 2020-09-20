Beaufort, N.C.
Sept. 18, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
To what kind of (D)ystopian madness have the democrat party and our ruling elites descended. This is the question that all sane US citizens should ask themselves. With their media minions gaslighting us not to believe your own eyes, and hectoring that the USA is evil , that Joe Biden is bona fide, that the burning of our cities are peaceful protests, the burning of California is caused by global warming, and the murderous anarchy in our cities is not the result of ignorant, utterly stupid people ruling as dictators instead of elected representatives.
How long will we stand for professional politicians elected to represent us, sending our hard-earned tax dollars to countries, who subvert the good will of America, if not outright seek to destroy us. All for the purpose of enriching themselves by taking kickbacks through their propped-up families, with no regard for the damage they inflict on the working people of America. i.e. Biden, Feinstein, Pelosi, Clinton.
These politicians have worked hand in hand with Globalist forces to send our jobs overseas, gutting middle America, enriching their cronies, turning our cities into ghettos. Then they raise taxes and utilities for the windmills that will save us. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is bailing out rioters and endorsing sustained violence until the election and beyond if Trump is reelected.
The democrat party is the party of hate, destruction, cronyism, divisiveness, entitlements, and lies. It has become a soulless amoral collection of social misfit activists. It is the party of slavery, the party that started the civil war, the party of the KKK, the party of Jim Crow, the party of Bull Conner unleashing dogs on the Birmingham marchers, the party that blocked schoolhouse doors, the party that filibustered the Civil Rights Act, and the party that has killed millions of unborn babies and sold their body parts.
When confronted with these unfortunate truths, their only nature is to attack those that point them out. Instead of seeing the goodness in America, the (D)iabolical party has spent untold millions of tax dollars in a coup against the man who became president because he stood up for the oppressed and beleaguered average American citizen and against the powerful forces seeking the destruction of our Providential country. The relentless pursuit to destroy Trump has exposed the pervasive corruption and bias of entire US government agencies.
In the words of the great philosopher Pogo, “We Have Met the Enemy and He Is Us”. Have we become so complacent in our prosperity that we cannot remember the hardships endured by those who came before, and that the freedom we have, was earned with blood and sacrifice?
It has been 100 years since the Bolshevik revolution formed the World’s first Communist country. In that short time, Communism has killed over 100 million of its own citizens. Yet the Democrat Party is marching headlong down this path, deceiving many Americans with its (D)uplicity. Could the move to defund the police and encourage riots be part of their grand plan? Is the obvious subversion of our republic inevitable?
The Democrat party has already laid the groundwork to contest the results of the coming election with mail in ballots, ballot harvesting, Pelosi saying not to concede, and Trump will refuse to leave.
The war is coming America. Citizens who love the USA are finding out that the battle for freedom is ongoing and must be constantly defended. The democrat Lemmings and Nihilist flying monkeys are unleashed against all that Is good and is intent on destroying your individual right to a safe and secure pursuit of happiness. Wake Up my Democrat friends.
Clark Callaway
