Morehead City, N.C.
August 30, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Monday, August 30, 2021, will long be remembered as the day the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, officially ending its 20-year war and displaying to all the world its Defeat and Retreat: Afghanistan.
Unlike V-E Day or V-J Day, D-R-A Day will not find a place among those dates celebrated or observed each year by Americans, because the American withdrawal was carried out not with honor, but in disgrace.
The defeat and retreat leaves me with only unanswered questions. Why did America commit its military to this misadventure in the first place? How could the best trained and equipped army in the world lose to a bedraggled bunch who wear rags on their heads? Why was a seek-and-destroy mission turned into a nation-building effort? Why was there no comprehensive plan for withdrawal? Why were Americans abandoned?
Answers to these questions and more will probably emerge or be the subject of media speculation and congressional investigation for years.
This is the legacy of President Joe Biden.
I only hope and pray that during the coming elections the voting public will have had enough. They voted Biden into office after watching him do nothing during the dismal Obama years and his fifty years in public office. They should have known better, but were too focused on getting Trump out of office.
I hope American voters have learned their lesson; but—sadly—I doubt it.
JERE GEURIN
