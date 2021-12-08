Hubert, N.C.
Dec. 5, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Open letter to the Editor, Governor Cooper, The Attorney General of NC, and Secretary of Commerce:
In December of 2020 I received a letter of Determination from the Division of Employment Security denying benefits. I have been gainfully employed for the last forty-plus years, and did not make a claim. I called the DES office in Raleigh immediately to tell them it was a fraudulent claim. I was told it would be handled.
In June of this year I received another letter of denial for benefits due to failure of proving identity. Again, I called the DES office and filed a report with the Onslow County Sheriff. Both offices said they would take care of it. Last month another two letters were sent to me ask for the return of an overpayment of $ 1,380.00. Money I never received in any account my name is on. At the time I was told by DES to file a fraud form online which I did.
After about a month with no call or letter about my complaint, I called the fraud hotline. The recording notified me the hold time was 1 hour 25 minutes. I chose the option to get a call back. When DES called me the only information they could give me was “Your complaint will be handled in the order it was received.” No matter what I asked that was the answer I got. I explained tax season is coming and I don’t want my refund tampered with. Same answer.
This past Friday I got a letter demanding a monthly payment or they would attach my state and federal refunds or lottery winnings. I tried calling the hotline but the wait time was 4 hours and 15 minutes.
I Googled fraud issues with the department and found out I wasn’t alone. There were several local media outlets with the same story. Only when the media contacted DES was anything done. I have contacted WCTI TV 12 in New Bern to look into this matter. I also have contacted Representative George Cleveland’s office as well.
These are criminal actions on the behalf of DES. Extorting money from law abiding state residents. My hope is that someone will stop this practice immediately. One of the problems that make this frustrating is that there no office to go to in person to discuss these matters. Everything is online or by phone (hold times of 4 hours plus). When using the chat option I was told they could not help me- I needed to call the fraud hotline. This circle of insanity needs to end now.
FRED SCHACHTER
