Indian Beach, N.C.
Feb. 25, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I am Randall Taft Bentley, a retired district judge, a town commissioner, and a permanent resident of the Bogue Sound at Indian Beach. I am asking citizens to contact the North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission to help stop an unthinkable interference with boating and fishing on the waterways bordering out barrier islands.
I came to coastal North Carolina several years ago for all the reasons that tens of thousands of people come here on vacation, people from everywhere: good food, those smiles of hospitality, our mild, maritime climate, clean beaches, great boating activities, the fishing - a dream come true.
But what could destroy this economic miracle, and turn this ecological treasure into an economic disaster?
We could limit all public recreation on large areas of the sound waterways with permitting the construction of hundreds of artificial oyster farms - that require the exclusive use of thousands of water acres for ugly racks, baskets, rows of pilings, mesh bags, and permanently moored, floating factories - generating sewerage and heaping piles of oyster shells - more storm debris, and more obstructions to boat traffic.
We could ruin permanently those sunset views on all the sounds of North Carolina. Then, we could try to ignore the loss of property tax dollars as people leave the sound waterways - resulting in falling real estate values for those hundreds of millions of dollars in residential homes and condominiums -on all the sounds of North Carolina.
We could hang on to a few more jobs in oyster harvests - and lose thousands of jobs in sales, services to homeowners, rentals, hotels, and restaurants. We could subtract the sales tax on everything from hotels to sunglasses to fishing tackle and boats, from clothing and fuel and food, and reduce city, county, and state budgets for schools, roads, public health, police, emergency, and other public services...
I have no expert, economic reports - from those experts who sit in a room with all the doors and windows closed up to the clean air and sunlight, the sea breezes, the beautiful waters of the Bogue Sound, or the Pamlico Sound - I can only tell you what I have heard from hundreds of people in walking on Indian Beach - from Florida to New York City, from Chicago to Seattle, from Los Angeles to Miami - they want to come to a place like the dream I dreamed - all of them are real people, not experts - coming here and spending real dollars.
Is this state initiative for artificial oyster farms about what’s good for coastal North Carolina, and our economy, or what’s good for the business profits in the pockets of a few private individuals - those people who hire lawyers and lobbyists in Raleigh, or “know important state officials,” or make election campaign contributions...those people.
Everyone uses common sense to direct their personal lives. To the Coastal Resources Commission, to Governor Cooper, and to the North Carolina General Assembly. I say this - use that same common sense in your policies –
The people who live here, and the people who visit here are the most important resources in coastal North Carolina...No waterway oyster farms that ruin the dream...No floating factories...No farm junkyards - Restrict oyster harvest and cleaning to traditional techniques that will not destroy two hundred years in public use and enjoyment of these beautiful waters.
Do not forget the public, the people. Do not damage or degrade our sound waterways. Please, do not do this... Thank you...
RANDALL T. BENTLEY
