Beaufort, N.C.
March 19, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
It’s very sad that Deborah Van Dyken is chastising Cru Bar for their open-hearted and welcoming events for the LGBTQ community, young and old. The teen years are particularly tough for those that feel judged by their families, their community, and even their “Christian” church for being born as a LGBTQ person. Unfortunately, it’s often the Christian churches that are the harshest in judgment as has become apparent in the recent decisions made by many to leave the United Methodist denomination for becoming more inclusive.
There are more opportunities for adults in the LGBTQ community to find a place of comfort, but for the young people, the teens, this is very difficult, and often their own home is not even a place they feel safe or welcome.
According to a survey from the Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis support for LGBTQ youth, nearly half of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide the past year. This is what we need to be focusing on – providing support for the young people, instead of ostracizing them, and using Bible verses to scare and judge them.
And please, Ms. Dyken, regarding pedophiles – I think we can examine the church community and find many instances of priests and ministers using their power for sexual exploitation.
In summary, I am grateful for my church, the Unitarian Coastal Fellowship, for our values of acceptance. And I am very thankful for Cru Bar stepping out in this conservative county and offering a welcoming place for all!
HARRIET ALTMAN
