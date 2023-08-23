Atlantic Beach, N.C.
August 17, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
It’s been a busy year for some courts and the NC General Assembly. The list below is not meant to be all-encompassing but offers a few highlights.
The Supreme Court ruled: race can’t be a factor in college admissions, Biden can’t forgive student loans, a small Christian business can refuse to work with same-sex couples, a coach has a right to pray on the field after school ball games, and the EPA can’t put state-level caps on greenhouse gas emissions.
A Federal Court blocked the Biden administration from colluding with social media/Big Tech companies by suppressing free speech, as they have done in the past.
The NC Supreme Court restored voter ID laws.
The NC General Assembly’s override of Cooper’s vetoes: Parents Bill of Rights, banned biological males from competing with females in sports, banned abortion after 12 weeks, banned gender-affirming care for minors, allowed gun purchase without local sheriff background checks, banned CRT training in state government workplaces, banned ESG climate-focused investing with state pension funds, banned state funds from being used to provide transgender procedures, allows charter schools to expand without seeking permission from the State Board of Education, among several others.
I can see a little light now and can’t wait until we get a Republican President and NC Governor.
So the Republican-backed General Assembly has been busy, but they continue to drag their feet on legalizing marijuana/cannabis.
Bill SB3, “NC Compassionate Care Act,” would legalize “medical” marijuana for some chronic pain conditions. But NC House Speaker Tim Moore said he didn’t see an appetite from lawmakers to take up this bill in 2023, but they may take it up in May 2024.
SB3 identifies certain medical conditions whereby doctors may write cannabis prescriptions and would establish a Compassionate Use Advisory Board to oversee the program.
SB 346 would legalize marijuana for recreational use, but of course, it has no chance of passing even though almost 75% of North Carolinians support this effort.
The medical use of cannabis is allowed in 38 states and DC, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, and 23 states have passed laws to legalize and regulate cannabis for adult recreational use.
National polls show that 67% of Americans favor legalizing cannabis for adult recreational use, and 93% support legalization for medical purposes, including the American Medical Association. But the FDA has not approved this safe drug for medical purposes.
Governor Cooper has indicated he would sign a medical marijuana legalization bill and reiterated his support for decriminalizing cannabis for simple possession. I agree with Cooper and feel NC should catch up with the times.
I understand some folks use Hemp for pain. Hemp isn’t a controlled substance in NC as long as it contains a much lower amount of the psychoactive component THC found in marijuana. THC, along with CBD, binds with receptors in the brain to control pain, mood, and other feelings. THC gives the euphoric feeling or so-called high.
Hemp products are sold online, in head shops, and in specialty stores. They come in brownies, candy treats, flowers, vapes, and joints.
I haven’t tried any Hemp products yet, but I love a good brownie.
MIKE PFAFF
