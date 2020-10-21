There were several questions asked of the candidates for Carteret County Commissioners in this paper and I call attention to one of those in particular: How can the county better adapt to climate change and prepare for future storms? The answer given by candidate Cavanaugh was: "Adapt by dressing appropriate to the weather." This smart arsed and flippant answer shows a complete lack of leadership and concern. Candidates Cavanaugh and Wheatly both say that climate change is not a fact and I daresay that these two individuals are hardly experts on this topic.
Mr. Cavanaugh also promotes offshore drilling and development off the state's coast. In a county in which the environment is the foundation for tourism and a multitude of related businesses that support the county's economy this is irresponsible!
Both men are also for keeping the Confederate monument on the courthouse grounds in Beaufort. I seriously doubt they learned about slavery and the Civil War when they went to school. Most Civil War history was incomplete and one sided when all of us of a certain age went to school. However, I have since learned and have become more aware of the privilege I have as a white person and the unfairness that has been dealt to people of color.
Cavanaugh and Wheatly will both likely win once again, despite that their views are out dated and they have no interest in being open minded. Their views have served them well in previous elections. They have no interest in governing for the good of everyone in Carteret County as they plod along as they always have.
Jane W. Wolff
Morehead City, NC
