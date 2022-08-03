Atlantic Beach, N.C.
July 31, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Recent polling shows that most voters somewhat approve of term limits for Supreme Court Justices. The nine individuals who sit on the Supreme Court hold incredible power over American life.
Six of the nine justices were appointed by Republican presidents. The current court make-up allows for a majority, almost autocratic unchecked power. Liberals face a Conservative majority on the Supreme Court, whose current younger justices could serve another 20-30 years.
Legal experts say Congress could initiate term limits through a constitutional amendment, which requires two-thirds of Congress and three-fourths of the states to favor. Given that Congress, and the States, have been working on Equal Rights for Women (ERA) for over 100 years, an amendment for term limits will probably never happen.
Many Liberals feel two viable alternatives should be considered in changing the political make-up of the Supreme Court: court-packing or impeachment.
Advocates for term limits say this could help restore public trust in what many see as a deepening politicization in the court.
Opponents say that Presidents who know their appointees will be on the high court for a shorter time might search out the most extremist judges.
Others say that if justices know their Supreme Court job is short-term and need a job after serving, they may tailor their decisions toward potential future employers, i.e., law firms, a foundation, or an educational institution.
Presidents, Senators, and Supreme Court justices indulge in a political circus to select new court members.
The US Supreme Court is one of the world’s few high courts to have life tenure. Most democratic nations have either fixed terms or mandatory retirement ages.
Of the many arguments the Supreme Court takes up, the “separation of church and state” remains a hot topic.
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned that the court's right-wing majority continues to erode the nation's bedrock laws separating church and government.
The words “separation of church and state” do not appear in the First Amendment, but the “establishment clause” of the amendment was intended to separate church from state. The principal, more or less, means that religion does not exploit the government, and the government does not control religion.
For many years there was little debate over the purpose of the clause, but as the country became more diverse, challenges arose. Eventually, the Supreme Court was called to determine the meaning of the establishment clause.
In 1956 President Eisenhower signed a Law that “In God We Trust” shall be the motto of the US.
In 1962, the Supreme Court banned prayer in public schools.
In 2014, the Supreme Court ruled that local government meetings could begin with a prayer.
In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that Montana cannot exclude religious schools from receiving state tax credit-funded scholarships.
In 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire must fund education at private religious schools.
In 2022, the Supreme court backed a Washington state public high school coach stating he could pray on school property.
Court historians have noted that since Chief Justice Roberts was confirmed in 2005, the Supreme Court has continued to dismantle separation between church and state and has ruled in favor of religious organizations 83% of the time.
In other words, the conservative justices on the Supreme Court are using a broad brush and gray paint to open the door to state-supported religions that many legal experts say are prohibited by the Constitution.
The pros and cons of separating church and state will always be controversial. The US is one of the most religious and, indeed, religiously diverse nations in the world.
MIKE PFAFF
