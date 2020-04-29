Morehead City, N.C.
April 22, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Allow me to emphasize three facts that our government and most of the people seem to be ignoring during this health scare:
1) When the federal government gives out money (and who doesn’t love to get a check?) it can only print inflationary paper, redistribute your own money, or borrow for us; the government has NO money. This huge tranquilizing payoff in trillions is a) printing paper and b) borrowing from our grandchildren.
2) There is NO “non-essential” business or job. In America – in a free market – every good and service produced is a node in a gargantuan, complicated system of trade. Every good or service people work for and pay for is both an answer to a need and a motivation to go to work to pay for it. We are headed to the poverty of a centralized economy (20th century USSR, Venezuela, etc.) where politicians decide what should or shouldn’t be produced.
3) Those of us who are Christians can NOT be motivated by the fear of death, the fear which is controlling all this freak-out and shut-down. Hebrews 2;14-15 says “[Jesus died to ] deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.” Let’s not let the devil scare us back into that bondage; let’s break out of this funk and get busy!
DAVID McNIEL
