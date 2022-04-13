Newport, N.C.
Apr. 11, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I truly hope our liberal Seniors are enjoying their 5.9% increase in Social Security this year. Their enjoyment however, is not being enjoyed by our conservative Seniors though.
Why, because they understand that the Biden Administration also increased the Medicare Part B, which has mostly offset the cost of living increase.
Of course, the CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks LaSure, noted that the 5.9% COLA increase will more than cover the Part B increase.
She is right on that, but not that the 5.9% increase was supposed to
be for "cost of living" increases, like gas, food, rent etc., not medical. Add on to the medical premium increase, the further stab, is they also increased the deductibles.
So, considering the medical increases, just about offsetting the COLA increase, there was nothing offsetting the 8% increase in the inflation living expenses, with even more to come.
So, while the unknowing liberal seniors are enjoying their 5.9%, conservatives understand that it would have taken about 13% to just break even, or almost 20% to actually receive a 5.9% "real" cost of living increase.
So, thank you President Biden, for just another cut into our lives.
COASTAL GUY
More letters to the Editor can be found in the print edition of the News-Times and in the E-edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.