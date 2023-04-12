Davis, N.C.
April 8, 2023
TO THE EDITOR;
It was Barbara Bush who said, “The most valuable thing in my wallet is my library card.” I agree with her. Unhappily, it now appears Down East will be deprived of its public library by the end of June with no replacement in sight.
There will be a public information and advocacy meeting Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gloucester Community Center at 476 Pigott Road. If you care, please be there. If you care but can’t be there, feel free to call me at 207.730.0574 or email sdewittwilder@gmail.com.
You may hear your elected officials tell you: “You can get what you need online, there’s no need to go to the library to find a book.” Our world is now one of distraction, and a beep indicating a text or email can, immediately and rudely, draw our attention away from our family, our friends, and the book open in front of us. How much more distracting is it when that book is digital?
Concentration is critical to retention and comprehension. Many studies have determined that “for most students, print is the most effective way to learn and to retain that knowledge long-term.” (Baron, Naomi S., “What Works Better for Retention—Printed or Digital Texts?” c. 2021 Los Angeles Times). Online education during Covid was a disaster even for students with reliable internet access, which we know is not a given Down East.
Or maybe you will hear “We will replace your library with a bookmobile.” A bookmobile, sitting in a parking lot for possibly half a day, with limited room for browsing, does not replace the social interaction, the meeting space, and the access we currently have to an ideally placed library open and welcoming for 51 hours a week.
Worst of all, you might hear, “Well, you will just have to drive to Beaufort to go to the library.” In fact, we already live too far from the library. ”…more people in the South in both metro and non-metropolitan areas consistently lived further away [from a library] compared to their counterparts in other parts of the country. (F. Donnelly, “Average Distance to Public Libraries in the US”, Library & Information Science Research, 37:4, 10/15.)
In Donnelly’s study he determined that two-thirds of Americans lived within a “library service area” of 1 to 3 miles. That is considered a “reasonable distance to a library based on standard practice in Library Information Science (LIS) research.”
The residents of Down East deserve a Library. Don’t accept less than your due.
SUSAN DeWITT WILDER
President, Friends of the Down East Library
