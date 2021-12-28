Beaufort, N.C.
Dec. 21, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
This is an announcement that the Beaufort Culture Club is organizing a “Eugene Goodman Appreciation” event to take place in Greyden Paul Park, Beaufort on January, 6, 2022, in support of Law Enforcement, the Constitution, the Electoral Process, Democracy, and the Rule of Law.
On the anniversary of the January 6, 2020 rioting and attempted insurrection at the US Capitol, we remember that Officer Goodman and so many other officers, outmanned and under-equipped, exercised great courage, resourcefulness and restraint, and were able still to protect human life and prevent the overthrow of the United States government.
The Beaufort Culture Club is a discussion group that meets regularly in Beaufort, addressing matters of cultural, political and social interest. We believe in civil discourse, lawfulness, and non-violence in word and action. Our group was formed in the shadow of the murder of George Floyd; many of us are “liberal” and have strong ties to social justice movements. Others, like me, (a Libertarian former Prosecutor), fall on the more conservative or moderate end of the spectrum.
Together, we seek to engage in civil discourse and support classic American Values – equality, tolerance, responsibility, pluralism, law and order, and plain old-fashioned Patriotism.
We believe that there ARE core American values, and that they are worth defending.
Our event on January 6th, 2022, is named in honor of Eugene Goodman, who some may recall as the quick-witted and brave Capitol Police Officer who on January 6th, 2021, confronted a group of rioters in the Capitol bent on attacking the senate. He carefully backed in the opposite direction, drawing the rioters to follow him, and away from the Senate Chamber. We are filled with pride to see all that Officer Goodman and other police did, at great peril to themselves, to protect the Capitol, the Electoral Process, and the Republic itself.
This event is dedicated to peaceful support of Police and the Rule of Law. Any are welcome to join us, so long as you carry no weapons, abstain from any provocative words or actions, and follow any requests of law enforcement.
It is highly recommended that participants carry or wear American Flag insignia. People are also happily encouraged to carry signs or clothing that may read, “Human Lives Matter” or “Blue Lives Matter” or “Black Lives Matter” or “Gay Lives Matter” or “All Lives Matter,” etc.
You get the point – it is time to get past the petty bickering and join together as Americans, all. Many of you, like me, have sworn an oath to protect the Constitution. This is one way we can do it. E pluribus unum.
To Recap – January 6, 2022, starting at 12 noon, in Greyden Paul Park, 718 Front Street, Beaufort. Bring an upbeat attitude and any positive signs or flags in support of the Republic, Eugene Goodman, Law Enforcement, and the Sanctity of all lives in our free egalitarian society. Absolutely no weapons, and no provocative or mean-spirited words or acts.
DOUGLAS MIRON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.