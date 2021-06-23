Swansboro, N.C.
June 20, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
I would like to express my support of the Swansboro Yacht Club. The club has been an integral part of our town for almost three decades.
They have always facilitated a sense of community and family to the local clientele and the staff alike. The opening of their successful seafood restaurant brought more tourists who enjoyed the friendly atmosphere as well.
I could not tell you how many times me and my fellow Yachties have taken pictures for visiting families, friends and groups. The tourists were always anxious to ask questions about the town and surrounding waterways and the locals were happy and proud to answer.
We all enjoyed the view, the wild birds, marine life and the beautiful sunsets in our Carolina blue skies. I would also like to mention the Marines that gravitated to the club for many years, drawn in by the friendly hospitality that made them feel part of the Yacht Club family when they could not be with their own. Many became regulars before they had to move on; some became permanent regulars staying in the area as retirees .Swansboro Yacht Club treated the tourists and our military like part of the community, not a commodity.
"Friendly City by The Sea" has many attributes, the climate, beaches, waterways and our precious downtown, but mainly its' people.
That is why I am writing this letter to let you know that not only myself, but many people of Swansboro and the surrounding area sorely miss the Swansboro Yacht Club. The establishment is not just a restaurant and bar, but the designated locals club where we share our lives and love for each other and the town we adore. Almost three decades on, it is part of our town and our hearts.
I would like to ask our Mayor, Town Manager, Board of Commissioners, Town Planner, Planning Board Members and our Town Attorney to please work with the proprietors who have endured not only Hurricane Florence but the devastating Coronavirus shutdowns. Remember to be integral is to be important and necessary to complete the whole.
RITA BLACKBURN
