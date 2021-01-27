Morehead City, N.C.
Jan. 23, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
I disagree with Peg Elway’s letter published on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021. Ms. Elway stated that she was confronted by a volunteer in the Republican Headquarters in MHC on January 5th. She said the “woman at the Republican Headquarters Office in MHC was extremely rude to me. She barely allowed me to ask my question and state my concern. She twice accused me of “soliciting” and angrily demanded that I leave the building pointing her finger at the door as she backed away into the private area.”
Ms. Elway has a vivid imagination! The Republican Headquarters in MHC has been closed since Thanksgiving. Not only that, but the locks on the doors were still glued shut! Someone glued the locks shortly after the election and we had not yet scheduled the Locksmith to correct the issue as we were still closed.
I must ask what is the motivation behind Ms. Elway’s article? If she was trying to embarrass the Republican volunteers, she sadly failed. I would ask her to look in the mirror to find the person who should be embarrassed.
By the way, the Republican Headquarters in MHC will reopen in February. Please stop by to see us and discuss conservative issues of the day.
MARY BOUGHTON
1st Vice Chairman.
Carteret County Republican Party
