Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Dec. 26, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
We should better understand how politicians are trying to destroy America. What’s gone on over the past few years is no laughing matter. I worry about the future, not for me, but for my kids and young granddaughter.
I’ll offer a few future suggestions without gaining approval from The New York Times Editorial Board.
Congress must stand up for free speech, then reduce to the lowest common denominator evil Chuck Schumer and toxic Mitch McConnell (no leadership positions).
We should revisit the 2010 committee recommendations from the “National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform” before our financial collapse. We must balance the budget!
Ukraine support should stop immediately, with totals now over $100 billion. We must decrease foreign spending and stop policing efforts globally.
We must protect our southern borders instead of sending money to other countries to defend their borders. Build the Wall, catch-and-deport illegals, and insist on refugee status before entry and path to citizenship. Increase border patrol funding, penalize companies that hire illegals, refuse to give them a driver’s license, and ensure state and local police are involved with the deportation efforts of illegals.
Simplify our tax system and place a flat rate tax for everyone who makes over $50,000 annually. Eliminate tax loopholes!
Stop the US taxpayer funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.
Become fuel independent as we were a few years ago. Move fossil fuel reductions at a pace that makes sense. Let’s settle for hybrids that run on gas and electricity before pushing so quickly for EVs.
Eliminate faculty tenure at the college level and replace it with contracts that require achievement. Force universities to follow the freedom of speech and expression.
Give parents a voucher for the total amount the government spends on their child for public schools and let them have a school choice. Competition breeds quality!
Go ahead and teach all history in K-12, the good, the bad, and the ugly, but not through the lens of CRT activists that seek to divide.
Get rid of Woke training that is destroying morale and efficacy in our military and return to a race and gender-neutral stance that does not fit political agendas.
Elections are a mess in many swing states and must be fixed. Mail-in voting is acceptable but validated with names, addresses, and signatures that match registration rolls. Eliminate third-party ballot harvesting; absentee ballots must be requested and not mass-mailed.
Put in place an “End to Discrimination Act” that would state that neither the federal government, state government, or any entity receiving federal or state funds may take race into account when making hiring, firing, promotion, or benefits decisions. Everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, or religious background, must have legal equality and a fair shot at economic success.
Limit legislative Bills to one idea. No more 4,000-page bills that lawmakers have to vote on within 24 hours. No new bill can be voted on for 30 days after presented—no amendments for special interests and pork.
The Department of Homeland Security is charged with protecting our country's borders. Shut them down for insubordination.
Congress needs to examine the abuse of the FBI (the most dangerous organization in America), restrict its powers, and force public accountability. Reform would always keep the same culture within the FBI, and better options exist.
Ensure Ron DeSantis is on the presidential ballot for 2024 and investigate the Biden Crime-Family in 2023.
Just a dream list The NYT would never approve.
MIKE PFAFF
