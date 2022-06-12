Cape Carteret, N.C.
June 7, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I am sick of statistics, polls and talking heads! Can it now be said that our government cares more about guns than our children? It is plain and undeniable. The common thread in many mass shootings is a male shooter under 21 years of age using an AR style semi-automatic weapon, often with a bump stock and large ammunition magazines.
Focus on these facts. The simplest, most effective course of action is in front of us. Raise the age limit from 18 to 21 for purchase or ownership of semi-automatic guns. These guns are not designed for hunting. They are designed for war. They are designed to kill rather than maim. The bullets tumble and explode within the target, tearing and shredding tissue beyond repair. People die from their irreparable wounds from these weapons. That is why there are more fatally wounded victims than survivors.
After the Parkland, Florida high school shooting on Valentine’s Day in 2018, I prepared petitions for community signatures suggesting solutions to the mass shootings in our country.
Those petitions were sent to our North Carolina senators. No action was taken. Now four years later the slaughter continues of innocent children and their teachers in their classrooms, shoppers in grocery stores, worshippers at prayer. Promises for change are thrown atop the pile of wilting flowers, stuffed teddy bears, white crosses and deflating balloons. Our grief goes on and on in the hopeless futility of inaction.
While investigators sift through evidence and analyze blame, let us focus instead on enacting common sense legislation to raise the age limit for purchase and ownership of these “weapons of mass destruction” from 18 to 21. Is that too much to ask?
Funerals will be over, and summer sunshine will dissolve the horrific images in a splash. The NRA will chant, “They’re trying to take your guns” and “the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” This last premise tragically failed as 19 armed police did nothing for almost an hour while listening to gunfire from one 18-year-old slaughtering unarmed, helpless 10-year-old children and their teachers. Did they hear the children scream?
We can turn the newspaper page and check the weekly sales and press on—until next time. Tragically, it is the next time already! And so it goes on.
Or we mobilize, write our state and federal representatives and senators federal, and vote in November for common sense.
ANN vonHOORN
