Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.
May 6, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
The annual operating budget for the Town of Pine Knoll Shores is approximately $4.3 million. Under state law, the Town Manager for the town is responsible for presenting recommendations for a balanced budget to the Board of Commissioners. His recommendations are to be presented during the May 11 Commissioner’s meeting.
The Problem: The manager, applying basic math, keeps coming up with a total expected obligation for the town of $5.1 million. Revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is expected to stay constant at $4.3 million.
Your Job: Provide basic math instruction to the Town Manager so that he can present a balanced budget to the Board of Commissioners. Note, things need to add up. Revenue totals cannot be changed. The average age of the residents of the town is 67. Some may be a Social Security check away from financial insolvency.
Skills Needed: The ability to balance a checkbook.
Date Needed: Immediately
Supplemental Information: Town Managers traditionally hold Master of Public Administration degrees from accredited public universities. Admission to these programs requires the achievement of acceptable scores on Graduate Record Exam standardized tests. A quantitative assessment element is included. Successful degree candidates are required to pass a basic public budgeting course. None of this, however, insures the presence of basic check balancing skills. You need to be prepared to exercise extended patience during the tutoring sessions.
How to Apply: Contact Mayor John Brodman at mayor@townofpks.com
Volunteer announcement provided by:
JOHN MANDEVILLE
Pine Knoll Shores property owner and tax payer
