Beaufort, N.C.
June 20, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Regarding the latest Big Rock Tournament and its last-minute tongue biting finish, I wish to input my opinion! As the winning captain of the 1961 tournament that had a massive grand prize of 500 Dollars (gasp!), I wish to suggest a compromise solution to the challenged elimination of the last minute “winning” entry. But before I do let me relate an element that would have disqualified my winning catch.
First of all, I was a rising senior at East Carolina College, heavily in debt, married and with my namesake child less than a month away. As captain I took the mate position on the stern and my mate, Carl Mack Edwards, was on the bridge steering towards likely hot spots like tide lines, hovering birds, or just lucky guesses.
The hit came on the starboard outrigger towing a big mullet bait and I picked up the rod, counted to twenty before engaging the Penn 9/0 and set the hook just as the prize winner was just getting ready to hit the other bait. What if he had swallowed that one too and both anglers had wound him to the stern of the Tom and Jerry? Rules! Rules ! Rules!
But back to the action! I handed the rod to one of the two passengers to grind away to our capture of the winning purse. After about twenty or so minutes the angler informed me that he had recently had a heart attack and was feeling bad. I knew that national rules forbad a transfer, but the Fabulous Fishermen Club had not incorporated extensive rules so I did the transfer.
After winding the big marlin (475 lbs.) to the stern, gaffing and tail roping so he could be hoisted aboard, which was difficult as it was very rough on the Big Rock, we got it aboard. Instead of wrapping it in a blanket and keeping it wet and heading for the scales, we kept on fishing hoping for one even bigger. Had we done that I am sure it would have exceeded six hundred pounds at weigh in. Several captains objected to our catch, but since no rules were established and the fish was so large, we were awarded the massive prize of $500 dollars to be split three ways.
Now for my suggestion to rectify this new problem regarding the shark mutilation while the marlin was fought for six hours. First of all, I feel that the crew was entitled to the entire prize, but understand that rules exist (now). I feel that the crew should be awarded the prize for the fish weighing 600+ pounds, and let the other winner get the grand prize.
BEN DAY
