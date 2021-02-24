Morehead City, N.C.
Feb. 19, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
It seems strange to me that County Commissioners have gone behind the back of Carteret County citizens, without public discussion and decided to post all public notices on their website in lieu of publishing them in the newspaper as now required under state statutes. How many folks reading this letter have ever been to the County Commissioners website? Do they keep records of the numbers of folks who visit their web site? Is this number public? Are the Commissioners trying to hide something?
If you have ever read my LTE’s, you know that I have frequent issues with editorial positions of this newspaper. However, we share a common belief in the freedom of the press and the importance of local newspapers to keep the community informed. My husband was born in Morehead but I came to know the town through this newspaper: The Seafood Festival, The Big Rock Tournament, Arts Festivals, Beach Clean Up, Amendment One, Weddings, Funerals, stories from DownEast, plus the three Carteret High Schools and their bands, athletes, scholars, Teachers of the Year, and information on the achievement of Scouts, Covid 19, both the spread in the county and places you can get vaccines, etc. etc., etc.
There are few things on which Republicans and Democrats agree. Having a community newspaper, the Carteret County News-Times, is a belief we share. We all want to know what is happening at City Councils at Atlantic Beach, Beaufort, MHC, Newport, Cape Carteret. We count on these reporters to cover these important items of business. We depend on this paper. I encourage all my friends to buy it. I know many folks get information from Facebook, Twitter, TV. I am a newspaper person. I assume that if you are reading this letter, you are a newspaper person as well. I pay for three newspapers because I believe in reporters who do their legwork. I depend on them to find facts so we can find truth.
If you agree with me, then please contact these County Commissioners and tell them to remove Carteret Co from the local bill, H.B. 51. We want to read Public Notices in this paper, not search for them on a Web site. How many Carteret Citizens don’t have computer access? Even our local Representative in Raleigh, Republican Pat McElraft, thought this was a bad idea and refused their request to put Carteret Co on the bill. Our Commissioners had to go to Harnett Co. to find an agreeable Representative. They did this without informing the public. Maybe their intention was to hope no one would notice. Unfortunately, for small newspapers this money which 88 Counties currently pay to local papers, is important to the survival of small papers. Local newspapers hold a community together. It is interesting that these same Commissioners who will pay money for a fence to protect a statue refuse to support their local newspaper that has been around since 1912. I encourage everyone who reads this letter to call or write the following Commissioners. This information is from their web site.
LELA FAYE RICH
Mark Mansfield - mark.mansfield@carteretcountync.gov 252 732 0875
Jimmy Farrington - jimmy.farrington@carteretcountync.gov 252 723 0002
Chris Chadwick - 252 725 0820
Robin Comer - robin.comer@carteretcountync.gov 252 725 0548
Bob Cavanaugh - bob.cavanaugh@carteretcountync.gov 252 241 6420
Ed Wheatley - ed.wheatley@carteretcountync.gov 252 241 8626 (Chair)
