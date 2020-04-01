Snow Hill, N.C.
March 18, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Our nation was losing the Cold War. Our diplomats were held hostage in Iran. Fear of hijacking gripped international travel and commerce. The economy struggled with double digit unemployment, inflation, and interest rates. Social Security was bankrupt and two decades of deficit spending threatened to rend the very fabric of our society. President elect Reagan faced a hostile congress and a hostile press. As if he didn’t have enough problems, labor chal-lenged the new president with an unprecedented illegal strike by air traffic controllers within days of taking his oath. His words were as calming then as they are now.
“The crisis we are facing now does not require of us the kind of sacrifice that...so many thousands of others were called upon to make. It does require, however, our best effort, and our willingness to believe in ourselves and to believe in our ca-pacity to perform great deeds; to believe that together, with God’s help, we can and will resolve the problems which now confront us. And, after all, why shouldn’t we believe that? We are Americans.” – Inaugural Speech 1981
JOE EXUM
