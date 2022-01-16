Beaufort, N.C.
Jan. 11, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Whether or not we liked Donald Trump, he did get us some vaccines at what people called “Warp Speed.” Now the current administration is struggling to even get up to “Snail Speed” on testing and therapeutics if that fast.
Why do they not like to talk about therapeutics when every doctor I see on TV stresses the importance of having therapeutics as soon as you are aware of having Covid?
The lack of tests is also a mystery as some of the CDC people said they knew we were in for another variant, but the President and his spokesperson said they did not expect it so quickly. One story from one mouth and another from another senior official.
Of course, you have to have adequate testing to determine whether or not you need therapeutics. What took so long to get test contracts placed? In industry we had a saying “PPP” leads to “PPP.” Excuse the language, but to translate for those not knowing what this stands for is: Piss Poor Planning produces Piss Poor Performance.
I think the administration has had two important instances where this applies. There does not seem to have been any realistic planning for another variant and the tests to detect it. Also, there seems to have been no planning to get therapeutics available for our doctors, hospitals, etc. to use to treat those with the virus once tests were available.
They put all the demands on people to not work etc. without being tested, but there are not nearly enough tests available.
I heard one person who is just recovering from the virus and needed negative test results before he could return to work say that last weekend he had to go 125 miles from home to find any tests. When he found some, there were only 24 there so he got them all for his family and friends who were needing to be tested before going back to work and school. The administration and CDC need to be careful with what they demand until they have the needed supplies to carry out their demands.
TURNER PIGFORD
