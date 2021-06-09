Morehead City, N.C.
June 8, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
I don't know why the town is requesting that the state lower the speed limit on Hwy 24. I realize they state safety, but they cannot enforce the 35 speed limit on Arendell St. now. Speeding is out of control, and I see no effort to en-force it.
WILLIAM WALLACE
