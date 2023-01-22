Morehead City, N.C.
Jan. 20, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, I was very happy as I went to Spectrum Cable Co in Morehead City, NC to tell them to cancel my cable TV as I was tired of them continually raising the monthly rates plus adding additional charges to the account which you could not understand as they do not wish for you to comprehend their billing practices.
After turning in my three (3) cable boxes, I was informed that I would be billed for the next 30 days even though I had just cancelled the service and the bill was paid thru yesterday for the last month for TV Cable services. We have been paying them a total of $257.21 and they still wanted to screw me more.
I wanted to keep the internet service as I did not want to change my email address and make my contact list change to the new email address. The clerk told me that my cable speed would be reduced and the monthly cost would increase another $12. For me to keep my present speed the price would increase another $14 per month.
Spectrum Cable Co advertises on their commercials daily that you can now get their Internet for only $49.95 monthly and I requested this only to be told that as a current customer I did not qualify for this.
My desire was to eliminate Spectrum Cable and their lies of you have many channels to look at. What they fail to disclose to the customers is you have hundred(s) of channels, however they consist of maybe 50 to 60 different channels but you have approximately 60% of them over and over as you change the tv stations.
We now are using TV streaming where we control the costs and no longer have the same TV channels over and over as you use the “tv guide” on your remote. My next step in the next few days is to be completely free of Spectrum Cable Co as they have raped me enough in the years we have been using them.
One would think that the Carteret County commissioners would have the guts to question this cable company and stop allowing them to continually screw customers. But this also brings up more questions and ask what if anything, do they get from Spectrum Cable Co. to allow this to happen year after year??
Spectrum Cable, you now have caused yourself problems due to your greed and you can be sure I will now refuse to pay for another month. Complaints are now in the process of being made to Congress and Senator from Eastern NC, The NC Attorney General, The FCC, the local and national media and social media.
I now understand why thousands of former cable customers have left their cable tv companies and now use streaming TV as reported by the national media. The monthly savings and you the customer are in total control of what you wish to see and pay for.
VERNON HILL
