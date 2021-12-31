Beaufort, N.C.
Dec.23, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
ICYMI, an internet search for “Archbishop Vigano’s Christmas Letter to the American People”, is a must read for those of us searching for the truth of what is shaping world events. Archbishop Vigano is a former ambassador to the United States from the Vatican and is well placed to understand the things he describes to American citizens.
His informed message to us warns of his immense concern over global collective forces joined to govern over the populous, not for our common good, but to rule over us as enemies of the state. As we witness the delegitimization of the moral principles that propelled Western Civilization to lift the world out of darkness, he appeals to us,
“Dear Patriots! This is a crucial moment for the future of the United States of America and of the whole of humanity.”
He describes an ongoing coup in a spiritual war. No longer are we to be accountable to God, but to Government, which has removed God everywhere it can.
WE know who the enemy is. The riders are approaching. This is not a time for complacency. You will not hear the truth on mainstream media. The sides are being drawn. Vigilance requires manning your watchtower with diligent searching and to “coordinate and organize together to make a firm but peaceful resistance.”
He tells us “Do not be intimidated or seduced by those who propagate a dystopian world in which a faceless power imposes on you contempt for the Law of God, presents sin and vice as licit and desirable…, promotes the worst perversions, and exploits humanity for its own profit or power.”
WE are heirs, WE are blessed, WE are accountable.
Lastly, he prays, “May this Holy Christmas illuminate your minds and inflame you hearts before the Infant King who lays in the manger.” “May God bless you, and may God bless the United States of America.”
CLARK CALLAWAY
