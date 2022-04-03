Beaufort, N.C.
Mar. 31, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
In your paper’s most recent issue, an article on the county’s school’s turnover rate state referred to a shortage of teachers in the area of “high school science and exceptional children’s programs.” To the school system and to the state legislators I say, one tends to get what one pays for.
My very best friend retired a couple of years ago and thought that after retirement he might teach in the school system a little—maybe even part-time, just to stay busy and keep his mind engaged.
He is a talented teacher. The fellow holds a bachelor’s in physical education, a bachelor’s and master’s in Science Education, a bachelor’s in meteorology, and he performed all the coursework needed for a master’s in meteorology when he decided not to write the required thesis and instead earn first a BSN in nursing and then a master’s, at which time he become a nurse practitioner.
For all that education, he took a great many courses in the physical and biological sciences and chemistry, and of course a lot of high-level math. Yet the state will pay no premium for even one master’s degree, let alone several, and apparently it will pay no more for advanced science degrees than it will for a B.S. in Home Ec or Art History. With all that education, during his working life he held positions that were well-remunerated, so when he looked at the pay for teachers, he decided he’d spend his time fishing instead.
Teaching is no 40-hour job. It requires a lot of work and dedication outside of the classroom as well as within it. And being good at it requires special talent. Well-qualified teachers deserve appropriate pay and appropriate respect for the work they do.
Yet in NC the pay is not designed to attract the most well-qualified folks, and apparently classroom and work conditions aren’t designed to retain them. Come to think of it, I bet a great many of the state legislators that vote on the educational budget wouldn't be competent at teaching.
To the county school system and the state I say, if you want to hire and retain the best, make it worth their while. Respect is a two-way street.
FRED HARVEY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.