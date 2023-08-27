Atlantic Beach, N.C.
August 23, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Global warming activists believe they can adjust the climate and weather to reduce global warming.
Congress mandated a study on blocking sunlight from hitting the Earth’s surface as a solution to limit global warming, known as “solar radiation modification” or “solar geoengineering.”
The White House is currently coordinating a plan to study ways of modifying sunlight that reaches the Earth. Technologies considered are injecting the atmosphere with an aerosol like sulfur dioxide and marine-cloud brightening.
But how would reducing sunlight affect the globe, change the ozone layer, upset weather patterns, change the oceans, increase plant die-offs, affect solar energy, moral issues, etc.? The global warming activists have proven there is no limit to their idiocy.
Approximately one-third of the earth is vegetated land and has shown significant greening over the last 35 years, according to a study published in the journal “Nature Climate Change.” Carbon dioxide concentrations in the air are beneficial for plants.
Green leaves use energy from sunlight through photosynthesis to chemically combine carbon dioxide drawn in from the air with water and nutrients tapped from the ground, spurring plant growth. According to NASA’s science team, rising carbon dioxide concentrations in the air are beneficial for plants but also a culprit of climate change.
Climate researchers make a great living $$$ by exaggerating global warming, especially if they connect extreme weather events to global warming as “the sky is falling.” Just like when a psychiatrist says you need more therapy. It’s how they make their living.
Climate panic predictors have taken on many forms in the last 50 years, and they’ve all been wrong. The only constant is the ability of climate activists to change the rules and their guesstimates after every missed prediction. Just research Al Gore’s prophecies if you want a good laugh.
An NYT feature article, “Climate Change Enters the Therapy Room,” indicates a growing field of climate psychologists treating eco-anxiety. Now, the Left is using climate change as an excuse for remote work called Workcation (working while on vacation) and insisting all the vehicles on the road harm the environment, so folks should work from home permanently.
There is a group of young women called BirthStrikers who refuse to have babies because of the severity of the ecological crisis.
There are four types of Climate Activists: the political elites who sell gloom and doom in their effort to control folks, the dishonest researchers who make a great living selling global warming fiction, those who suffer from climate anxiety or dystopia, and the brainwashed.
Go ahead and call me a climate denier. You’d be correct!
MIKE PFAFF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.