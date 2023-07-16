Salter Path, N.C.
July 13, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
I feel it's a crap shoot for Pine Knoll Shores to be so inclined to try and control the traffic situation. They got the main highway speed limit from 45 mph to 35, claiming that their pedestrian traffic was perilous.
I traveled one way down the island and counted eight people, one walking and the rest were bicycles in 3. 8 miles of Hwy 58 at 9 a.m. this week.
Atlantic Beach had 28, 15 of which were walking. And 13 were bicycles in 7 miles of Highway 58.
Now the numbers do not lie. Emerald Isle has at any one time 10 to 40 pedestrians enjoying our community without any of Pine Knoll Shores redirected misinformation. Hwy 58 and existing side streets are state property.
Leave your tree hugging love to protect trees -leave our states’ highways to the state.
JAY FRANKLIN
