Raleigh, N.C.
Aug. 7, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
In both Morehead City and Beaufort demand for parking spaces exceeds supply. This is common in many cities where economic growth and increased density trends are the rule. The demand for private and corporate property also exceeds supply to average individuals. When I- 42 is finished, the condition will be exacerbated. Wilmington NC is a case study after I-40 was completed and traffic congestion ensured. Local Planners and Officials have a dilemma of overloading: anything breaks when it is overloaded. Morehead City and Beaufort are becoming victims of their own success.
In Carteret County many in the work force including both public private sector employees cannot afford to live or rent in the communities they serve. We are told “These special events bring millions of dollars to the local economy.” (Where is the trickle down?) Taxes will rise. Seniors may be driven from their homes. The work force risks the highway commute to make our lives better with little compensation for the economic wonder. Welcome to Martha’s Vineyard South!
RICHARD HOMOVEC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.