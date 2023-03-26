Emerald Isle, N.C.
March 22, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
A mill stone is a death threat? Wow. I guess with Cru Bar it is easy to automatically assume that the appearance of the mill stone is a hate crime. No windows broken. No buildings burned. The mill stone was left, on town property, by two older men and two older women as a peaceful way to express their opinion. They prayed over it.
Thank God and our founding fathers for the 1st Amendment. I have beliefs too, and to me they are just as valid as anyone else's, and I should be able to (and I will) express my beliefs. If I were to open a business or bar, I would never consider having the dancers from the Cheetah 3 in Atlanta or the Chippendales dancers perform and invite children and offer ice cream.
Why? I don't think bringing children into that situation (including drag shows) and offering ice cream is appropriate. That is just my opinion. In my opinion, children and especially teenagers have many very difficult, confusing and stressful times. I know I did. It's ok. However, I don't think bars or businesses, public libraries, or our public schools should be used as recruitment centers.
Our children are our most precious resource, they are our future, and I agree with what was on the mill stone. "It would be better for him if a mill stone were hung around his neck and he were thrown into sea than that he should cause one of these little ones to stumble." Homosexual or heterosexual, this should give pause to all of us. Children are not pawns. They're children.
JEFF WARD
