Indian Beach, N.C.
June 24, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
If the knowledge about gender-affirming care for children and adolescents is as murky as Representative Fontenot claims, the last thing we should be doing is legislating about it.
I understand the fear many parents may have, that their child will express gender dysphoria. That their child will be whisked away to receive puberty-delaying medicines. Or have surgical alterations that will result in sterilization. Or have other permanent alterations that change their gender assigned at birth. The fear that the parents will be called negligent for delaying this process, or abusive for opposing it.
HB 808 feeds on that fear, but it doesn't resolve it. HB 808 makes it functionally impossible for any pharmaceutical or surgical gender-affirming care to be provided to any new minors. Even with parental consent. Even if their treatment team has done as much possible due diligence as they can, before deciding that it is medically necessary.
If you want to assuage the fear that drives HB 808, make a bill tailored to that fear. Specify that no gender-affirming surgical or pharmaceutical treatments may be given without parental consent. Spell it out that refusing consent to such treatment does not constitute abuse or neglect.
Let the families make the decisions, not the legislature.
KENNETH YOUNG
