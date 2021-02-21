Feb.17, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
I would like to respond to J Morrill, regarding my preference to the Republican party. Like this person, I also am a Yankee, living my first 55 years in New Jersey where I found it so expensive, under Democratic leadership, I could no longer afford to remain in my desired home. So my wife and I pulled up roots and moved to a state that then had a much more reasonable level of living.
That state was Virginia, then under the leadership of Gov. Gilmore. However, several years later, then came Kaine, Warner and gang, and up went taxes and cost of living. So once again, we pulled up our roots and moved to North Carolina, where so far, a Republican legislature still has a level of control over Democratic governors being elected here.
To my point, I moved south to a much better living environment, joining with the environment that I moved to. What I cannot understand, is why those that leave a state due to that state having such a high level of financial burdens, would then move to somewhere for relief, but then continue to vote for the same party that forced them out of their home state. Why would these people, want to make their new home, the same as the one they were forced out of? Like the once great state of North Carolina, that has now turned purple, due to mainly these liberal transpites settling in our “non-productive” cities.
As for Democratic give away programs, being the reason minorities have stuck with Democrats, has anyone noticed why President Trump was elected in 2016 and had a major increase in support of minorities in 2020, that they were given jobs under Trump, where they realized they could prosper, rather than being stuck in poverty being fed a limited amount of give away. I guess J, Morrill never heard of the saying “Give a man a fish (give away), and he eats for a day, teach a man to fish (job), and he eats for a lifetime”.
COASTAL GUY
Ah the old "Tell them what you are going to tell them, then tell them, then tell them what you told them." I like it.
Welcome to NC, coastal guy!
Great points, and you seem to have repeated yourself . One thing is that there are not 'democrats' in the way your looking at them anylonger, they have allowed commies to basically dictate to their top folks. Commies are in it for 1 thing, power. You sweat, they eat, its that simple. They , as a group of merry misery makers are ruining your country, and doing it a piece at a time. This started after WW2. (now, it is festering , like a boil, in every corner). Best course is to scrap the institutions and rebuild , with enforcement , and no shortcuts in it. Anyone who cannot see this massive trend, is , well, probably in on it, or just does not care at this point. Just as well cotton up. [whistling]
Pretty simple . They want the giveaways without having to pay for them so they fall for the false promises of the left and vote accordingly . Just like they have always done . Can’t fix stupid .
