May 5, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
As I wrote this letter, three TV programs from the late 1950s and early 1960s came to mind. Those of you around the age of 70 may recall them. 1. The Big Picture, 2. Dragnet and 3. Superman. In 1958, being 8-years-old, I remember the earth rotating at the start of this news program (perhaps an unbiased one unlike today’s news media.) Dragnet, a detective series occurring in Los Angeles, featured Joe Friday who always said, “Just the facts!” Again, our mainstream media today overlooks the facts not in their narrative. The opening narrator in Superman always ended saying, “Truth, justice and the American way.
Please consider the following facts: 1. The Wehan virus/flu came from China and probably came to the USA and Europe in December 2019. 2. China and the WHO did not alert the world of this and thousands upon thousands of Chinese citizens continued to fly into other nations (transmitting the coronavirus). 3. During November, December and January, the nation’s focus was on the impeachment of a duly elected President. ¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬Perhaps, the Chinese realized this and decided to unleash this virus on the USA and the world. (my opinion). 4. State governors, not the President, shut down their respective economics. The President’s task force established guidelines for the general public.
5. The mainstream news media has sensationalized, saturated, indoctrinated and scared the general public to death with a constant “hammering” of social distancing, stay at home, don’t congregate (even in church), and the plastering of CORONAVIRUS on our minds. Fear and repetition can influence and deceive many minds. 6. The shutdown of public mobility and socializing in groups has decreased the extent of “herd immunity.” 7. The world, including the United States, has an influenza season each year.
Now consider the numbers, and remember, numbers do not lie (but they can be fudged — as in counting many deaths with COVID-19, instead of specifically from the virus.)
Let’s do the math. As of this date, May 4, world deaths attributed to this virus/flu are 250,134. United States deaths are at 68,387 (probably half that minus the fudging). North Carolina deaths are at 431.
If you divide world population of 7.8 billion into world deaths of 250,134, you get a percentage of 0.00003, (Consider one percent of 7.8 billion is 78 million).
The United States population of 330 million divided into 68,387 deaths gives you a percentage of 0.0002. (Consider one % of 30 million is 3.3 million.)
North Carolina’s population of 10.8 million divided into 431 deaths gives you a percentage of 0.000004. (Consider one % of 10,8 million is 108 thousand.)
In other words, you are far, far more likely to die from being struck by lightning on a perfectly clear day than you are from this so- called pandemic.
Furthermore, consider these numbers from the CDC. The average annual number of influenza deaths in the United States between 2009 and 2018 is 40,330. In 2009-10 flu deaths were 60,000. In 2017-18 flu deaths were 61,000. Did we shut down our nation’s economy then? No, then why this time?
Perhaps it could be political, Russian collusion, the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings, the Mueller report, Ukraine and impeachment didn’t work. Maybe a flu pandemic and closing/ruining our economy and millions of American citizens’ lives will keep a duly elected President Donald J. Trump from being re-elected.
What we have been experiencing the last 50 days, about 7 weeks, is an experiment to determine if the American people would allow the government to dictate how we should live our lives. Wake up Americas! We wouldn’t want our country to get renamed, The United States of Socialist Republics (U.S.R.) Think about it.
RANDY TYNER
