Morehead City, N.C.
March 5, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
What a mess this Democrat Administration has got the USA in so far in only two years. It is really sad when you look at what's going on every day at our Southern Border. The illegal immigrants flooding the country along with drugs and certain death Fentanyl. But yet the Administration along with our incompetent President is doing nothing to solve this problem and many Americans are dying.
The President's cabinet was not selected on experience or ability to do the job, but rather for their gender, race, or sexual orientation. None of that is evidence of ability to do what is needed for America.
Democrats are spending money like a drunk and have pushed our debt to a record $31 Trillion in only two years. The country is also suffering from the highest inflation in 40 years, high energy costs purposely influenced by the Democrat plan to switch to electric autos which are shutting down in the cold northern temperatures. And if you own an EV don't park it in your garage as many have caught on fire from faulty batteries.
Inflation is hurting nearly every business in America not only from higher prices, but also higher interest rates in the government’s effort to lower the inflation damage. The cost of homes and new autos are quickly moving beyond the ability of middle Americans to afford them.
And of course, rental costs are certainly going up as well. Democrats don't know how to stabilize all of these costs and they do not care who suffers. The obvious solution for the country is to vote these Democrats out so some common sense can take over our government.
Get them out of office before our whole country turns into a situation modeled after California.
DAVE PATTERSON
