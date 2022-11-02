Emerald Isle, N.C.
Oct. 30, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
A recent letter to the editor entitled “Inflation: a few facts” attempted to convince us that President Biden has nothing to do with our current inflation issues or high gasoline prices and that the President’s $500 billion college loan forgiveness edict is a good idea.
Regarding current gasoline prices it should not hard to remember President Biden’s pledge to “end fossil fuels” during his campaign. The day President took office he denied key permits needed for construction of America’s Keystone XL pipeline, resulting in the cancellation of the project.
It should not be difficult to understand the reluctance of the US oil industry to plan new capital investment in oil and gas exploration after President Biden’s rhetoric and policies toward ending fossil fuels.
President Biden has blamed high gasoline prices and 8+% inflation on Putin’s war in Ukraine, but facts show that inflation was at 7.5% and average US gasoline was $3.39 in January 2022, a full month before Putin invaded Ukraine (I purchased gas for $2.09 in mid-January 2021). There is surely no doubt to say that the war in Ukraine and the supply disruptions due to the Covid pandemic has had an impact on inflation, but to deny that President Biden’s policies have had a significant impact on our inflation issues is sticking your head in the sand.
The Biden Administration has introduced approximately $6 trillion in new spending ($2.3 T American Jobs Plan, $1.9 T American Rescue Plan, $1.8T American Families Plan) since the President taking office less than two years ago. This new spending was introduced into a government debt that was already spiraling out of control. Economics 101 would inform the average person that borrowing or printing this much cash is only going to cause inflation, and in making war with fossil fuel at the same time would only add to the fire.
On the issue of loan forgiveness, I would like to note that taking out a loan for a college education is a personal choice. People take out loans for various purposes, including buying a house, buying an automobile, for starting up a business, to pay for medical expenses, purchasing items on a credit card, to get a college degree, etc.
I am sure that many Americans did not attend college due to lack of funds and made the personal decision that borrowing a large amount of money for a college education might put them in a difficult financial situation. Some of these folks may have taken night classes and become plumbers or electricians. Some may have secured a smaller business loan and started a business that now employs two or three additional people. Why should these folks have their earnings taxed to pay for someone that made the personal decision to take out a college loan?
There are plenty of sad stories of people that are having difficulty making payments on a loan they took out, but the US Federal Government should not be in the business of picking winners and losers and deciding whose loan to forgive. An exception to this I could endorse would be for a loan of a family where one of the parents was a service member who was killed in combat.
It is President Biden and his band of far-left democrats that are bound and determined to force the Green New Deal down the throats of Americans and the rest of the world regardless of the cost. Meanwhile, China’s CO2 emissions are continuing to increase, and they are still in the process of building new coal-fired power plants in an effort to keep their future energy costs low. I guess it’s time to sell that 16-year-old car and buy a $60,000+ electric vehicle.
Please help me understand President’s plan to shut down the US Oil and Coal industries, then the minute gasoline costs get the American public in an uproar he does a 360 and starts begging Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Russia to pump more oil.
What exactly did our President think putting the clamps on the US oil production would do to gas prices? Sounds to me like a plan similar to his exit strategy from Afghanistan.
STEPHEN BACH
