July 10, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
In preparation for the November elections, I took a closer look at Cheri Beasley, a far-left Democrat, vs. Ted Budd, a far-right Republican. Many say this might be a tight race and key in determining which party controls the US Senate.
Beasley: attorney and judge; pro-choice; wants stricter gun laws; pro LGBTQ rights, wants ERA ratified, wants builder tax credits for affordable housing; eliminate cash bail for many crimes; expand Obamacare; tear down border wall; supports big government; endorsed by Gov Cooper, AG Stein, and State Employees Association; reform 2nd Amendment; against the death penalty; soft on crime; supports eliminating the filibuster; flip-flops on voter ID laws; supports green new deal; supports build back better spending; favors expanding the supreme court; believes the country is systemically racist; supports defunding the police; wants education funding from cradle to career; reduce age requirements for Medicare; supports increasing the minimum wage; supports open borders; supports federal government’s right to require and issue vaccine passports, supports the impeachment of Trump.
Budd: US rep and gun shop owner; pro-life; opposes gun control measures; opposes same-sex marriage; against changing ERA expired deadline; wants to reduce the tax rate on corporations; wants to increase prison time for repeat offenders; repeal Obamacare; finish building border wall; supports big business and capitalism; endorsed by Trump, Lt Gov Robinson and Gun Owners of America, supports 2nd Amendment; supports the death penalty for “horrific” crimes; wants double punishment for rioting; flip-flops on filibuster; supports voter ID laws; mostly hostile toward green new deal; opposes most large govt spending; opposes expanding the supreme court; does not feel the country is systemically racist; against CRT education is schools; favors cutting spending on Medicare; against increasing the minimum wage; favors removing harmful illegal immigrants; supports qualified immunity for police, does not support the impeachment of Trump.
***Space limits more comparisons.
“Let ‘Em Out Of Jail” Beasley and “Have Gun -Will Travel Budd.” proudly carry their party’s banner.
Beasley says her favorite congresswoman is Cori Bush (D-MO). Bush is a hypocritical, anti-police, anti-military socialist with which Beasley has aligned. Bush is a member of “The Squad” and is considered a rabble-rouser in Congress. Beasley is regarded as a Secret Squad Member as she has already partnered with many of their efforts and committees (Beasley quietly removed herself from a Bush committee to tack to the center before the big vote). Beasley’s socialist mindset makes Sanders and Warren look like moderate liberals.
Budd is a member of the Freedom Caucus, a voting bloc in the House of Reps. A group of about three dozen folks that many say are rabble-rousing extreme conservative agitators pushing the Republican leadership more to the right. Many members are veterans of the Tea Party movement. Looking at Budd's voting record, he favors big business, especially Wall Street, not so much the middle class, and even less for the poor. Budd opted out of four televised debates within his party. It seems to indicate he may have had more to lose than gain by participating in the debates.
Of the “less than stellar” choices voters have, I now better understand why the majority of voters in NC are registered “unaffiliated.”
So, there we have it, North Carolinians, who will it be, the “Future Squad Member” or “Trump’s Man from NC?”
MIKE PFAFF
