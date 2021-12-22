Morehead City, N.C.
Dec. 19, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Climate change fanatics might want to read up on information about the Ice Age. According to scientists our planet is around 4.5 billion years old. During that time they have evidence of five different ice ages.
An Ice Age is a cycle the earth goes through based on certain conditions that occur over millions of years. One of those conditions is the earth's change on its axis with the sun. Other factors are volcano eruptions and forest fires.
In fact, the earth is now in one of those cycles on the warming or interglacial side. According to many experts, the earth’s temperature will continue to rise, melting glaciers and in a few thousand years the S.C. coastline will possibly be somewhere around Columbia, S. C. like it has been in the past.
As an elderly native of upstate S.C., (now living in N.C.) I have seen changes in our climate that indicate the earth is warming. Our winters are not near as cold as those back in the 40's and 50's. Back then we got more snow in the winter and the temperatures would drop so low that many small ponds would freeze over so hard that you could ice skate on many of them. That was an activity that many upstate people looked forward to on Mirror Lake in Highlands, N.C. every winter. I have seen the ice on that Lake freeze so thick that people would drive their Jeeps out on it. That has not happened in many years.
Humans have very little influence on climate change compared to other effects. If someone is really serious about reducing the effect of human activity on the climate they should be starting with China and India where the huge populations exist. Of the 7.6 billion population of the earth, China and India account for about 2.6 billion or 34%, and many of these people still use coal and wood to heat their homes and cook their meals.
Whatever the United States does on its own will be equivalent to spitting in the ocean. But the US population will suffer greatly from higher energy and other costs forced on us by the fanatics.
DAVE PATTERSON
